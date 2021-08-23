Exclusive
Learning from own mistakes is among the virtues of a strong company
On July 27-30, a group of leading Russian and international environmentalists inspected Norilsk and Taimyr. Their focus was on the recovery after the accident at Thermal Power Plant-3 in May last year. Russian Senator Elena Shumilova also took part in...
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
China’s jewellery retail sales growth slower in July
The jewellery sales in July recorded a growth of 14.3 per cent and 52.8 per cent from January to July. By comparison, sales in June increased by 26 per cent while first-half figures were up 60 per cent as per the Government data. The overall retail sales recorded a sluggish 8.5 per cent in July year on year compared to the 12.1 per cent growth in June.
According to the international consulting firm Deloitte, this was the slowest growth in retail sales since December 2020. Retail sales fell on a month-to-month basis. The government acknowledged that restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the virus had undermined consumer mobility and spending.
The company added that COVID-19 will be the most important factor driving China’s recovery going forward.
