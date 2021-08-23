China’s jewellery retail sales growth slower in July

Today News

The latest report from China’s National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the country’s retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery grew at a slower pace in July compared to previous months of strong recovery.

The jewellery sales in July recorded a growth of 14.3 per cent and 52.8 per cent from January to July. By comparison, sales in June increased by 26 per cent while first-half figures were up 60 per cent as per the Government data. The overall retail sales recorded a sluggish 8.5 per cent in July year on year compared to the 12.1 per cent growth in June.

According to the international consulting firm Deloitte, this was the slowest growth in retail sales since December 2020. Retail sales fell on a month-to-month basis. The government acknowledged that restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the virus had undermined consumer mobility and spending.

The company added that COVID-19 will be the most important factor driving China’s recovery going forward.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





