The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
International Bullion Exchange launched in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBH) has been created for setting up and operationalizing international bullion exchange, bullion clearing corporation, and bullion depository in the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.
The holding company, IIBH, was established following a memorandum of understanding signed between National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), India INX International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India Inx), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).
The International Bullion Exchange shall be the “Gateway for Bullion Imports into India, where all the bullion imports for domestic consumption shall be channelized through the exchange,” the Union finance ministry said in a statement.
The exchange ecosystem is expected to bring all the market participants to a common transparent platform for bullion trading and provide efficient price discovery, assurance in the quality of gold, enable greater integration with other segments of financial markets, and help establish India’s position as a dominant trading hub in the world, the ministry added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished