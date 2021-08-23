Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Diamond Fields acquires West African gold exploration projects
The acquisition includes a right to an 80% controlling stake in an advanced exploration-stage gold project, Labola, in Burkina Faso - a highly prospective project with more than 65,500 meters of historical drilling.
It will have additional exposure to minority, joint venture interests in projects located in Mali (Kalaka - 40%) and Nigeria (up to 32.5%), providing multi-stage exploration prospects.
"We believe that the Transaction represents a compelling opportunity in the gold sector and in Africa, a continent in which all of our recent investments have been made,” said DFR chief executive Sybrand Van Der Spuy.
"…by combining Moydow's strong, gold-focused operational competence in West Africa with DFR's access to financial markets and development skills the company expects to rapidly progress the highly prospective Labola project.
“This will involve the continued consolidation and analysis of historic geological data, as well as recently completed drilling and assaying.”
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and shareholders as well as completion of satisfactory confirmatory due diligence.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished