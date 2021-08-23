Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
De Beers’ Lightbox goes bigger with lab-grown diamonds
National Jeweler reports that the introduction of the 2-carat offerings was fast-tracked by the opening of Lightbox’s $94 million manufacturing lab in Oregon.
They will launch late next month on the Lightbox website.
“Our incredible team continues to push the boundaries on lab-grown diamond engineering technology, and thanks to our 50 years of experience, pioneering approach, IP portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gresham, we have the capability to now take the next steps in expanding our lab-grown diamond product range to include stones of larger size and even higher qualities,” Lightbox chief executive Steve Coe was quoted as saying.
“This enables us to bring our fair and transparent linear pricing model to lab-grown diamonds up to 2 carats in size and offer superior value to our customers over an extensive range of stone sizes and qualities. For size, quality and pricing, Lightbox is leading the way.”
