De Beers’ Lightbox goes bigger with lab-grown diamonds

Today News

Lightbox Jewelry, an independently managed subsidiary of De Beers, has expanded its offerings to include sizes up to and including 2 carats.

National Jeweler reports that the introduction of the 2-carat offerings was fast-tracked by the opening of Lightbox’s $94 million manufacturing lab in Oregon.

They will launch late next month on the Lightbox website.

“Our incredible team continues to push the boundaries on lab-grown diamond engineering technology, and thanks to our 50 years of experience, pioneering approach, IP portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gresham, we have the capability to now take the next steps in expanding our lab-grown diamond product range to include stones of larger size and even higher qualities,” Lightbox chief executive Steve Coe was quoted as saying.

“This enables us to bring our fair and transparent linear pricing model to lab-grown diamonds up to 2 carats in size and offer superior value to our customers over an extensive range of stone sizes and qualities. For size, quality and pricing, Lightbox is leading the way.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





