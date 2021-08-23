Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Indian Government takes steps to overhaul gold jewellery standards
India’s attempt to overhaul its gold-jewellery standards is to acquire the status of a global business hub. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the country’s quality regulator, the country had achieved a target of providing hallmarked unique identifiers for 10 million gold sets within a short period.
The unique ID enables consumers to independently verify the genuineness and quality of gold jewellery, which improves consumer transparency while buying a commodity that is hard to judge. This is expected to help revive demand for gold that slumped to record lows in the country since the 2020 pandemic with total purchases reducing 30% in 2020 from the 690 tonnes bought in 2019.
BIS’s director-general Pramod Kumar said: “The hallmarking scheme is turning out to be a grand success with more than 1 crore pieces of Jewellery hallmarked in a quick time and over 90,000 jewellers registered for the system.
The gems and jewellery sector contributes nearly 7% to India’s gross domestic product and employs nearly 4 million people, according to data from the Confederation of Indian Industry.
Official data show the number of registered jewellers for hallmarking of gold as per standards laid down by BIS rose to 91,603. Jewellery pieces received for hallmarking and hallmarked from July 1 to August 20 rose to a record 10 million during this period.
According to BIS, it was not into the business of tracking the business-to-business movement of jewellery and neither were jewellers required to upload details of sales.
The government of India is constantly reviewing the functioning of hallmarking centres.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished