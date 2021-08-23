Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
De Beers helps Botswana secure Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The group said Gaborone had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Moderna to procure the doses following the financial pledge made by the three companies in June 2021 to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Botswana.
“The COVID-19 Delta variant has increased the challenges being experienced around the globe and we are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners in Botswana both to address urgent needs, and step up to support the nation’s longer-term recovery,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“De Beers’ belief in Botswana, its people and their future remain unshakable. We are pleased to have been able to play a role in supporting Government with its vaccine procurement and rollout plan during this challenging period due to low global availability of doses at a time of great need.”
De Beers, Debswana and DTCB’s financial contribution has funded 40% of the cost of the vaccines.
Due to the ongoing tightness in global supply for vaccines, the doses will be delivered in phases following the terms of the agreement between the government of Botswana and Moderna Switzerland GmbH.
De Beers, Debswana and DTCB have now collectively provided more than 100 million Pula of COVID-19 relief support to Botswana since the start of the pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished