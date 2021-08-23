De Beers helps Botswana secure Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Today News

De Beers says it has together with Debswana and DTC Botswana helped the government of Botswana secure half a million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The group said Gaborone had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Moderna to procure the doses following the financial pledge made by the three companies in June 2021 to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Botswana.

“The COVID-19 Delta variant has increased the challenges being experienced around the globe and we are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners in Botswana both to address urgent needs, and step up to support the nation’s longer-term recovery,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“De Beers’ belief in Botswana, its people and their future remain unshakable. We are pleased to have been able to play a role in supporting Government with its vaccine procurement and rollout plan during this challenging period due to low global availability of doses at a time of great need.”

De Beers, Debswana and DTCB’s financial contribution has funded 40% of the cost of the vaccines.

Due to the ongoing tightness in global supply for vaccines, the doses will be delivered in phases following the terms of the agreement between the government of Botswana and Moderna Switzerland GmbH.

De Beers, Debswana and DTCB have now collectively provided more than 100 million Pula of COVID-19 relief support to Botswana since the start of the pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





