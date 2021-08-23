GET-Diamonds to exhibit at JCK Show in Las Vegas

Today News

GET-Diamonds, the B2B diamond trading site owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will exhibit at the JCK Show in Las Vegas later this month.

This is the first time that GET-Diamonds, which draws from the vast global network of the WFDB, will specifically target the U.S. market, especially retailers. The move is seen as an important step in GET’s marketing plan to expand its presence in the U.S. market and to deepen its roots in the industry, WFDB notes.

At the show, GET-Diamonds will preview new features, including the industry’s first-ever online tenders based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In recent months GET-Diamonds has seen a huge rise in traffic among retailers, dealers and wholesalers. In the last quarter, the number of retailers active on the site rose by 20% and overall searches rose by 18%. The company says that this is due to a surge in demand for polished diamonds in the U.S. and Asia, as well as GET’s growing popularity around the world.

GET-Diamonds was founded in April 2020 by the WFDB to serve the diamond and jewelry industry as a non-profit organization. Profits generated by the site are to be invested in projects that benefit the industry, including generic diamond marketing.

Since its inception, GET-Diamonds has quickly grown to be one of the largest diamond trading sites, listing over 1.3 million diamonds, with a total value of over $5.8 billion.

Recently GET-Diamonds signed a long-term agreement with high-tech company Lucy Platforms to employ Lucy’s proprietary AI-based technology. This will safeguard the platform’s position as a leader in design and functionality and will enable it to innovate features absent from other platforms.

Yoram Dvash, President of the WFDB and of GET-Diamonds said, “GET-Diamonds was founded to serve the industry, and has been very successful so far. We are about to enter the next stage of GET’s development, made possible by our incredible technological capabilities, with a series of features that will be a game-changer for online trading. We are excited to officially present the platform to the U.S. market, and I cannot think of a better venue to do so than at the JCK Las Vegas Show.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





