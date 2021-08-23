Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
23 august 2021
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Pandemic restrictions impact Michael Hill’s profit & sales during 2020 financial year
The Queensland-based company posted a statutory profit of $3.1 mn for the 12 months ending June 30, an 81.5 per cent slump from its 2019 financial year result of $16.5 mn. The earnings before tax and interest were $14.1 mn, a 33.3 per cent decline on the previous corresponding period. Michael Hill has jewellery stores in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken said before the pandemic, the company was experiencing positive sales momentum, but mandatory government-enforced retail shutdowns stifled trading conditions.
“While the COVID-19 closures had a severe impact on headline sales and profit, I was particularly proud of the determination, resilience, and agility of our team across the business through the shutdown and temporary closure periods. The reopening of our store network saw pleasing sales recovery despite lower foot traffic and a return to strong margin performance against the prior year,” Bracken said.
The company said online sales had surged to record levels, posting a full-year digital sales figure of $24.7 mn, up 54.7 per cent compared with the financial year 2019.
Digital sales represent 5 per cent of the group’s total sales revenue. Bracken said ‘the company was monitoring store closures within Victoria and Auckland, but business conditions in the current financial year were improving. The gross margin improvement has continued as our investments in strategic initiatives gather momentum. The company has identified several growth and margin opportunities to strengthen our business across product, digital and a truly omnichannel offering’.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished