Asante Gold completes acquisition of Bibiani Mine

Asante Gold has concluded the acquisition of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana from Resolute Mining for $90 million.

Resolute has received the initial $30 million from Asante with the balance of consideration payable in two equal installments of $30 million on or before six and 12 months following closing.

Asante, it said, is now finalising its team that will develop the Bibiani Mine back to production.

Bibiani is a historically significant Ghanaian gold mine situated in the western region of the country.

It has past production of 4Moz and is fully permitted with available mining and processing infrastructure on-site consisting of a 3 million tonne per annum mill and processing plant, and existing underground mining infrastructure.

Resolute acquired Bibiani in 2014 and placed the mine on care and maintenance following their acquisition to complete exploration activities designed to enable the development of an economically viable, long term, large scale underground operation.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





