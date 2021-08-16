Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
Yesterday
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Northam gains control of all Zambezi preference shares
“We are excited to have achieved this significant milestone and look forward to implementing the remainder of the transaction steps to finalise a very significant share buyback,” said company chief executive Paul Dunne.
The delisting of the Zambezi shares is expected to take place on August 24, while the extended black economic empowerment (BEE) transaction is expected to be confirmed on or about September 3.
The platinum group metals miner on July 20 gained approval from shareholders for the merger.
The transaction was implemented by way of the Zambezi scheme and the subsequent delisting of shares from the main board of the JSE.
Northam had also proposed a 15-year extension of the BEE transaction, including Northam Holdings’ proposed acquisition of all of the Northam shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), in exchange for the Northam scheme consideration.
The proposed Extended BEE Transaction will restore ownership by historically disadvantaged persons in Northam to up to 26.5% (net of treasury shares), with an emphasis on participation by Northam group employees and host and affected communities.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished