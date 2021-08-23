Yuyuan Jewelry launches new Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand

The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...

De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...

Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...

Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...