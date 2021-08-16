Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds
Yesterday
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone's Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds.
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery.
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad.
26 july 2021
Leak at Angola diamond mine pollutes DRC rivers – report
Reuters quoted researchers at Kinshasa University as saying that satellite imagery and interviews revealed that a reservoir used to store mining pollutants was allegedly breached mid-last month in a diamond-mining area stretching from Lunda Sul to Lunda Norte provinces in Angola.
Congo Basin Water Resources Research Centre (CRREBaC) director Raphael Tshimanga said two tributaries of the Congo river, the Tshikapa and Kasai rivers, turned red, killing fish and hippopotamuses as well as causing diarrhea amongst communities along their banks.
"We have never seen such huge pollution in the Congo river," he said.
"It is still increasing, the consequences are beyond what we could imagine. This is a catastrophe. It's an unprecedented environmental catastrophe."
Congo's environment minister Eve Bazaiba also said in a statement that the pollution of the rivers had been caused by a toxic substance spill at an industrial diamond mine in Angola.
The Congolese and Angolan governments are jointly investigating the source of the pollution.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished