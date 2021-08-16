Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
Yesterday
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Kuvimba Mining buys controlling stake in Fidelity Printers – report
Finance minister Muthuli Ncube could not reveal the identity of the alleged 10 gold miners.
FPR is responsible for buying gold produced in Zimbabwe.
However, the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) alleged that Kuvimba Mining House was behind the acquisition, according to New Zimbabwe.com.
The mining company, which owns gold, platinum, chrome and nickel mines has strong links to controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.
"There is an expectation from citizens that the government will share the names of the companies and their ultimate beneficiaries," ZELA was quoted as saying.
"This is necessary to remove suspicions that citizens always have that such mining deals are targeted to benefit the investors at the expense of the country's development efforts."
The government allegedly controls a 65% stake in Kuvimba Mining House.
Some mines under Kuvimba include: Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC), Shamva Gold Mine, Jena Mine, Elvington Mine, Sandawana, Homestake, Zim Alloys, and an investment in Great Dyke Investments (GDI).
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished