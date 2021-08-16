Kuvimba Mining buys controlling stake in Fidelity Printers – report

The Zimbabwean government says it has allowed 10 gold miners in the country to buy 60% of Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) to boost compliance levels in the trading of precious metals.

Finance minister Muthuli Ncube could not reveal the identity of the alleged 10 gold miners.

FPR is responsible for buying gold produced in Zimbabwe.

However, the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) alleged that Kuvimba Mining House was behind the acquisition, according to New Zimbabwe.com.

The mining company, which owns gold, platinum, chrome and nickel mines has strong links to controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

"There is an expectation from citizens that the government will share the names of the companies and their ultimate beneficiaries," ZELA was quoted as saying.

"This is necessary to remove suspicions that citizens always have that such mining deals are targeted to benefit the investors at the expense of the country's development efforts."

The government allegedly controls a 65% stake in Kuvimba Mining House.

Some mines under Kuvimba include: Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC), Shamva Gold Mine, Jena Mine, Elvington Mine, Sandawana, Homestake, Zim Alloys, and an investment in Great Dyke Investments (GDI).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





