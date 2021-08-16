Survey says consumers prefer natural diamonds staying mostly in the dark about lab-grown alternative

Most consumers have heard of lab-grown diamonds. But many still aren’t quite sure what they are, jckonline.com writes.

That’s according to the latest chunk of research from the Plumb Club Industry (one of the jewelry industry’s leading supplier organizations) and Market Insights 2021, which questioned 1,049 men and women, aged 25–60.

The survey found that 79% of those polled said that they were aware of lab-grown diamonds and their use in fine jewelry. However, 41% admitted to not understanding how they differed from natural gems.

When asked to choose, 84% of consumers said they’d prefer to buy natural diamonds, while 16% said they would prefer a lab-grown.

Some 83% said that they would consider buying a piece of fashion jewelry with lab-grown diamonds, while 65% said they’d consider buying a lab-grown engagement ring.

The survey found that the key reasons for purchasing a lab-grown diamond piece are lower price (37%), differential in size for the money (25%), ethical reasons (20%), and perceived environmental benefits (18%).



