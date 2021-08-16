Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Japan to enter the laboratory-grown diamond industry
Production of lab-grown diamonds reached 6 mn to 7 mn carats in 2020, with most of the sales coming from the U.S., according to a report by Bain & Co. That figure could potentially triple by the end of the decade as demand climbs, particularly in China and other markets.
“I doubt we even have a 1% share of the market here because of the little supply and lack of resale market,” said Shigeyuki Ishida, representative director of Japan Grown Diamond Association. “It will grow from here.”
Mayumi Kawamura, who sells lab-made diamonds online, is sure that Japanese consumers will be a driving force in its sales. According to her Japanese people always look for an economic, environmental and ethical alternative to natural stones, which have long been associated with conflicts in Africa and the massive environmental footprint of modern mining.
Kawamura’s promote necklaces, earrings and bracelets studded with lab-made diamonds on Instagram and a photo-sharing platform to sell items costing about $70,400.
Even so, the Japan Jewelry Association has said that it “does not consider synthetic (lab-grown) diamonds as gemstones, because they are man-made and not scarce,” according to Hisao Kato, senior director of the association.
Kawamura however, insists this will change: “I see it as my mission to change this.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished