De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Gold Fields continues to deliver an average 10% higher gold price
It said that its normalised earnings for the half-year period rose by 33% year-on-year to $431 million or $0.49 per share compared to $323 million or $0.37 per share, a year earlier.
It declared an interim dividend of 210 South African (SA) cents a share, compared with the 160 SA cents a share during the first half of 2020.
Meanwhile, the company’s gold output jumped 2% to 1 104 000 oz compared to the previous year’s 1 087 000 oz from the nine operating mines of the globally diversified gold producer.
Gold Fields has mines in Australia, Chile, Ghana, including the Asanko joint venture, Peru, South Africa, and is ramping up the Salares Norte gold project in northern Chile.
“We continue to deliver the higher gold price to the bottom line, with a further increase in normalised earnings,” said Gold Fields chief executive Chris Griffith.
“We maintain both our production and cost guidance for the full year and expect to have a strong second half.”
Attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be between 2.30Moz and 2.35Moz this year.
