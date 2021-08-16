BlueRock unearths third large diamond at Kareevlei within a month

BlueRock Diamonds has discovered a 14.3 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

This is the company’s third high-quality large stone in August to date.

"The discovery of this diamond, which swiftly follows the discoveries of a 58.6 carat and a 21.6 carat stone in the past few weeks, provides further encouragement for the 'size-frequency distribution forecast' that indicate our pipes should deliver large carat diamonds,” said the AIM-listed diamond producer executive chairperson Mike Houston.

"I look forward to reporting on the realised value for these three exceptional stones following the conclusion of the August tender at the end of this month."

The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes with a combined inferred resource of 516,200 carats.

Based on its planned production of 1 million tonnes per annum, this provides a minimum 10-year life of mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





