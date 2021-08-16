Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Vogue India & NDC’s virtual ‘Diamond Festival’ scheduled for 20 -21 August
This festival is expected to cover a variety of topics ranging from what’s trending in natural diamonds to what’s inside a modern millennial’s jewellery box to the rise of gender-neutral diamond jewellery.
The Vogue India X Natural Diamond Council Diamond Festival (The Online Edit) will witness experts from across the globe including Lucia Silvestri, jewellery creative director at Bulgari; Francesca Cartier Brickell, author of The Cartiers; along with actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Alaya F and Malavika Mohanan.
Hamish Bowles, Vogue’s international Editor-at-large; designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Kaustav Dey, marketing executive and jewellery connoisseur; supermodel Nidhi Sunil; and jewellery designer Hanut Singh will weigh in on the rise of ungendered jewellery.
Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council – India & Middle East, said,” This is an era of conscious luxury; natural diamonds perfectly blend royalty with craftsmanship to mark important milestones in our lives and these two days will remind us all to have fun with diamonds that will eventually become a part of family heirloom for generations to come.”
Priya Tanna, Editor-in-chief, Vogue India, said, “Who doesn’t love diamonds? And who better than the world’s most foremost experts – from historians to jewellers – to tell us the stories behind every carat? This two-day festival, promises to sparkle.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished