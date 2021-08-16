Vogue India & NDC’s virtual ‘Diamond Festival’ scheduled for 20 -21 August

Women's fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue India and the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) have partnered to curate a virtual ‘Diamond Festival’ on 20 and 21 August 2021.

This festival is expected to cover a variety of topics ranging from what’s trending in natural diamonds to what’s inside a modern millennial’s jewellery box to the rise of gender-neutral diamond jewellery.

The Vogue India X Natural Diamond Council Diamond Festival (The Online Edit) will witness experts from across the globe including Lucia Silvestri, jewellery creative director at Bulgari; Francesca Cartier Brickell, author of The Cartiers; along with actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Alaya F and Malavika Mohanan.

Hamish Bowles, Vogue’s international Editor-at-large; designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Kaustav Dey, marketing executive and jewellery connoisseur; supermodel Nidhi Sunil; and jewellery designer Hanut Singh will weigh in on the rise of ungendered jewellery.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council – India & Middle East, said,” This is an era of conscious luxury; natural diamonds perfectly blend royalty with craftsmanship to mark important milestones in our lives and these two days will remind us all to have fun with diamonds that will eventually become a part of family heirloom for generations to come.”

Priya Tanna, Editor-in-chief, Vogue India, said, “Who doesn’t love diamonds? And who better than the world’s most foremost experts – from historians to jewellers – to tell us the stories behind every carat? This two-day festival, promises to sparkle.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





