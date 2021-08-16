Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
SOKOLOV expands franchise network beyond Russia
To date, the jeweler opened its flagship stores in the Shopping MallDova in Chisinau (Moldova) and in the Palas Mall in Iasi, Rumania’s second-largest city after the country’s capital.
The pilot project in the Romanian market started in December 2020, when a retail outlet in the "island" format was launched in the Afi Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest as a franchise. The successful start marked the beginning of the project for the development of a franchise network abroad.
"The development of a franchisee network is part of our omnichannel distribution strategy," says Artem Sokolov, Managing Partner of SOKOLOV. – “In Russia, our franchise network has 25 stores, by the end of the year there will be more than 50 of them. SOKOLOV franchises operate according to an effective proven business model, guaranteeing a stable profit to the partner. Any store built according to our matrix reaches its payback in 2 years."
SOKOLOV jewelry is currently sold through partner networks in 22 countries, including Australia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Canada, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, the Republic of Belarus, Romania, the United States, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Estonia.
SOKOLOV plans to open its own flagship or franchise store in each country of the brand's presence.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished