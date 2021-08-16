Angola H1 diamond revenue reaches $690 mln

Angola’s state-owned diamond company Endiama says the country sold diamonds worth $690 million in the first half of the year.

No comparative figures were provided.

Angop news agency quoted company chief executive Ganga Júnior as saying that revenue was in line with forecasts for the period.

"We are doing well, despite the limitations that result from the Covid-19. In general, we see that there is a great effort to comply with the established programmes," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Júnior said diamond mines in the country are stable, despite the COVID-19 induced limitations.

He said that a restructuring process at the Lunhinga and Camutue mines was underway, while the Lumina mine, still had operating problems.

Júnior said the Cassanguidi mine will likely resume operations this year or in 2022.

He said Angola is expected to produce 9.3 carats this year.

The country currently has 13 diamond mines in operation.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





