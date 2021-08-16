Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Caledonia sets new production record at Zim mine
The increased production meant that cash generated by operations was almost $15 million for the quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the preceding quarter and $5.4 million in the comparable quarter, said company chief executive Steve Curtis.
Its gross revenue was $30 million, a 31% increase on the $22.9 million recorded in the second of 2020, while gross profit was $13.9 million, a 51% jump from $9.2 million in the second quarter last year.
Caledonia’s EBITDA of $14.0 million in Q2 2021 was 103% higher compared to EBITDA of $6.9 million in Q2 2020.
"This has been a strong quarter and these results have left us well placed to achieve our guidance of between 61,000-67,000 ounces for the year,” said Curtis.
“Our immediate strategic focus continues to be to increase production to 80,000 ounces in 2022 while undertaking further exploration and development with the objective of extending the life of mine beyond 2034 thereby safeguarding and enhancing Blanket's long-term future.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished