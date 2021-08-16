International lab-grown diamond auction to benefit children’s charities

Virtual Diamond Boutique (VDB) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) have partnered with Jewelers for Children (JFC) to host the first-ever international lab-grown diamond charity auction, jckonline.com reports.

The auction takes place during Las Vegas Jewelry Week, with bidding opening Aug. 16 and closing Aug. 29 during the JFC “Facets of Hope” dinner, at which the total amount raised will be announced.

More than $75,000 worth of loose lab-grown diamonds and lab-grown diamond jewelry—all with verified grading reports from IGI—will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.

A variety of loose lab-grown diamonds—ranging in size from 1 to more than 3 cts and in shape from pear to emerald to round to cushion-cut - have been donated to the project; also donated is some finished jewelry, such as a 2 ct. emerald-cut halo ring.

Potential bidders can download the Jewelers for Children auction app on their smartphones (via the Apple app store or Google Play store for Android) or by visiting vdb.guru/jfc.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



