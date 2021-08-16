Exclusive
The future for synthetics lies in that it has become possible to grow a stone you want and make what you want out of it
Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange and head of the Âme jewelry brand, which uses lab-grown diamonds to produce jewelry, sat for an interview with Rough&Polished sharing his views on the coexistence of natural and man-made diamonds in...
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
International lab-grown diamond auction to benefit children’s charities
The auction takes place during Las Vegas Jewelry Week, with bidding opening Aug. 16 and closing Aug. 29 during the JFC “Facets of Hope” dinner, at which the total amount raised will be announced.
More than $75,000 worth of loose lab-grown diamonds and lab-grown diamond jewelry—all with verified grading reports from IGI—will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.
A variety of loose lab-grown diamonds—ranging in size from 1 to more than 3 cts and in shape from pear to emerald to round to cushion-cut - have been donated to the project; also donated is some finished jewelry, such as a 2 ct. emerald-cut halo ring.
Potential bidders can download the Jewelers for Children auction app on their smartphones (via the Apple app store or Google Play store for Android) or by visiting vdb.guru/jfc.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished