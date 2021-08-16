Ethereal Green Diamond LLP creates largest lab-grown diamond in India

Indian company Ethereal Green Diamond LLP has manufactured the largest lab-grown diamond in the country. The stone of 14.6 carats was created using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process and is of VS2 clarity in colour F.

"We are extremely happy to share that our technical expertise has been at par with global players and with such advanced technologies and methods, we look forward to creating more of such stellar creations. With an IGI certificate, the diamonds become perfect in every aspect," said Hirav Anil Virani, Owner- Ethereal Green Diamond.

"India is on its way to becoming the heart and soul of the global gem and jewellery industry. Our artisans, technologies and the vision to become the best is what leads us. IGI is proud to be able to assist, guide and be an integral part of this journey," said Tehmasp Printer, President and Managing Director- IGI India.

"With technology upgrades and research, we intend to elevate the whole grading and certification experience for the manufacturers while continuing to educate the end consumer about this new category - the laboratory-grown," said Roland Lorie, CEO, IGI Worldwide.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polised





