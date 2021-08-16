Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Ethereal Green Diamond LLP creates largest lab-grown diamond in India
"We are extremely happy to share that our technical expertise has been at par with global players and with such advanced technologies and methods, we look forward to creating more of such stellar creations. With an IGI certificate, the diamonds become perfect in every aspect," said Hirav Anil Virani, Owner- Ethereal Green Diamond.
"India is on its way to becoming the heart and soul of the global gem and jewellery industry. Our artisans, technologies and the vision to become the best is what leads us. IGI is proud to be able to assist, guide and be an integral part of this journey," said Tehmasp Printer, President and Managing Director- IGI India.
"With technology upgrades and research, we intend to elevate the whole grading and certification experience for the manufacturers while continuing to educate the end consumer about this new category - the laboratory-grown," said Roland Lorie, CEO, IGI Worldwide.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polised