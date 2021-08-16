Surat racket: GIA certificate for inferior quality diamonds

A racket of providing Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA) original certificate for inferior quality diamonds has been busted by the city police. Police detained Dharmesh Patel, a diamond trader and filed a complaint to initiate an investigation. Police recovered a total of 24 GIA certificates from Patel that he had arranged from other diamond businessmen.

Police also found five inferior quality diamonds which had numbers inscribed on them that matched with five certificates. A laser machine that he used for inscribing the numbers on the diamonds to prove that it is the same diamond mentioned in the certificate was also seized.

Patel targeted comparatively less experienced businessmen and provided inferior quality diamonds with a certificate that had the description of a high-value diamond. We have approached GIA to verify if the certificates are original and for which product they issued it,” said R K Dhuliya, police inspector, Mahidharpura police station.

Investigation revealed that Patel had arranged the certificates from those diamond businessmen who did not provide it with sold diamonds. “He collected certificates of only high-value diamonds from his known businessmen and then used it with inferior quality diamonds,” said Dhuliya.

Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman, gems and jewellery export promotion council (GJEPC), added, “Similar thing was detected by GIA in Mumbai but if this has happened in Surat, it is shocking. GJEPC is creating awareness on various issues like these to prevent wrong practices in the market.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polised





