De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Surat racket: GIA certificate for inferior quality diamonds
Police also found five inferior quality diamonds which had numbers inscribed on them that matched with five certificates. A laser machine that he used for inscribing the numbers on the diamonds to prove that it is the same diamond mentioned in the certificate was also seized.
Patel targeted comparatively less experienced businessmen and provided inferior quality diamonds with a certificate that had the description of a high-value diamond. We have approached GIA to verify if the certificates are original and for which product they issued it,” said R K Dhuliya, police inspector, Mahidharpura police station.
Investigation revealed that Patel had arranged the certificates from those diamond businessmen who did not provide it with sold diamonds. “He collected certificates of only high-value diamonds from his known businessmen and then used it with inferior quality diamonds,” said Dhuliya.
Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman, gems and jewellery export promotion council (GJEPC), added, “Similar thing was detected by GIA in Mumbai but if this has happened in Surat, it is shocking. GJEPC is creating awareness on various issues like these to prevent wrong practices in the market.”
