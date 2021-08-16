JWA Dubai to honour outstanding contributions in Middle East region

Jewellery World Awards (JWA Dubai), supported by its Official Partner, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), will recognise and honour outstanding achievements and contributions made in the Middle East region.

Its awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held on February 21, 2022, during the maiden JGT Dubai (Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai), a premium exhibition organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA.

From now until October 21, JWA Dubai is accepting entry submissions in three of its four categories: Brand of the Year – Retail, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year, and Young, below age 40 Entrepreneur of the Year. The fourth category, the Lifetime Achievement Award, will be selected by the organiser.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





