De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
Yesterday
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
BlueRock unearths 58.6-carat diamond at SA mine
This comes a week after the recovery of a 21.6 carat stone at the same mine.
The AIM-listed diamond producer executive chairperson Mike Houston said they expect that the sales value of the 58.6 carat stone will be significant as it is a "D" colour makeable stone but has spotted black sulphide intrusions.
"This is a very important discovery for BlueRock as it supports the 'size-frequency distribution charts' that indicate our pipes will deliver large high-value diamonds along with the highly sought after 'run of mine' parcel of diamonds, which have secured values of over $400 per carat in 2021," he said.
The diamond will be sold end of this month.
BlueRock sold a 14.8-carat diamond in January for $163 000 and an 8.4 carat stone for $89 000 last March.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished