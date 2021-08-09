BlueRock unearths 58.6-carat diamond at SA mine

BlueRock Diamonds has recovered a 58.6 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

This comes a week after the recovery of a 21.6 carat stone at the same mine.

The AIM-listed diamond producer executive chairperson Mike Houston said they expect that the sales value of the 58.6 carat stone will be significant as it is a "D" colour makeable stone but has spotted black sulphide intrusions.

"This is a very important discovery for BlueRock as it supports the 'size-frequency distribution charts' that indicate our pipes will deliver large high-value diamonds along with the highly sought after 'run of mine' parcel of diamonds, which have secured values of over $400 per carat in 2021," he said.

The diamond will be sold end of this month.

BlueRock sold a 14.8-carat diamond in January for $163 000 and an 8.4 carat stone for $89 000 last March.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





