De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
Yesterday
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
India’s cut & polished diamond export increases 146.12% in July
Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 105.66 mn in July 2021 registered a decline of 47.33 % as compared to $ 200.59 mn for July of the previous year.
During the period April – July 2021, exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 8522.34 mn recorded a growth of 213.31 % as compared to $ 2720.12 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 467.65 mn showed a decline of 7.22 % as compared to $ 504.04 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at $ 116.86 mn showed a growth of 64.34 % as compared to $ 41.67 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The imports of cut & polished diamonds in SEZ (Special Economic Zones) at $ 350.79 mn shows a decline of 24.13 % as compared to $ 462.37 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Rough diamond imports recorded $1556.79 mn in July 2021 up 574.23% compared to rough diamonds imported at $ 230.90 mn in July 2020.
Rough Diamonds imports at $ 6205.95 mn in Apl-July 2021 show a growth of 770.70 % compared with the imports at $ 712.75 mn for the previous year. In volume terms, the Import of rough diamonds at 57.455 mn carats during Apl-July 2021 shows a growth of 549.08 % compared with the imports at 8.852 mn carats during the previous year.
Exports of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period April-July 2021 at $ 368.72 mn show a growth of 374.29 %, over the comparative figure of $ 77.74 mn for the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished