India’s cut & polished diamond export increases 146.12% in July

India’s cut & polished diamonds recorded at $ 2260.48 mn in July 2021 showed a growth of 146.12 % as compared to $ 918.44 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 105.66 mn in July 2021 registered a decline of 47.33 % as compared to $ 200.59 mn for July of the previous year.

During the period April – July 2021, exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 8522.34 mn recorded a growth of 213.31 % as compared to $ 2720.12 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 467.65 mn showed a decline of 7.22 % as compared to $ 504.04 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at $ 116.86 mn showed a growth of 64.34 % as compared to $ 41.67 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The imports of cut & polished diamonds in SEZ (Special Economic Zones) at $ 350.79 mn shows a decline of 24.13 % as compared to $ 462.37 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Rough diamond imports recorded $1556.79 mn in July 2021 up 574.23% compared to rough diamonds imported at $ 230.90 mn in July 2020.

Rough Diamonds imports at $ 6205.95 mn in Apl-July 2021 show a growth of 770.70 % compared with the imports at $ 712.75 mn for the previous year. In volume terms, the Import of rough diamonds at 57.455 mn carats during Apl-July 2021 shows a growth of 549.08 % compared with the imports at 8.852 mn carats during the previous year.

Exports of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period April-July 2021 at $ 368.72 mn show a growth of 374.29 %, over the comparative figure of $ 77.74 mn for the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





