Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
16 august 2021
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Bangladesh takes to refining gold
The Ministry of Commerce issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on July 7, for the establishment and running of gold refineries. The ministry has given the initial nod for Bashundhara Group to establish a refinery.
As per the SOP, businesses will need to submit copies of memorandums of understanding with one or more gold miners or suppliers of partially refined gold along with applications for getting primary approval from the commerce ministry.
Investors will have to submit structural layouts, a list of machinery, origin and plans regarding effluent treatment, the establishment of the laboratory, warehouse and vault and the amount to be refined annually.
Additional Secretary to the commerce ministry AHM Shafiquzzaman said the initiative aims to cut import dependence for jewellers and curb smuggling." There is potential for export after meeting domestic demand," he said. He said the commerce ministry was prioritising investment capacities and security issues when allowing the setting up of refineries.
Operators and officials said the latest government move would give fresh vigour and encourage the creation of a gold refining industry, which would, in turn, meet demand among jewellers and create the scope for exporting jewellery.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished