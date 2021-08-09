Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair ropes in more than 160 Sierra Leone artisanal miners
De Beers inaugurated its GemFair pilot programme in Sierra Leone’s Kono District with 14-member mine sites in 2018 to create a secure route to market for ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale diamonds. GemFair programme manager Ruby Stocklin-Weinberg...
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
Eastern Platinum more than doubles Q2 revenue
It said revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose by 56.2% to $36.7 million from the previous year’s $23.5 million.
“We are encouraged by the results from the second quarter as Eastplats continues its positive revenue growth and profitability through the Retreatment Project; increasing PGM capacity including through the PGM Main Circuit, which is expected to commission in the near future; and developing our other projects in the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex,” said company chief executive Diana Hu.
The company’s majority of revenue is generated from the offtake agreement with Union Goal concerning chrome concentrate production from the retreatment project.
The remaining revenue comes from PGM concentrate sales to Impala Platinum.
Eastplats said its net income attributable to shareholders leapt to $3.3-million, representing earnings attributable to shareholders of $0.02 apiece.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s average grade of chrome production in the second quarter remained constant year-on-year, at 38.5%, while its chrome concentrate production jumped from 214 994 tonnes to 223 487 t.
