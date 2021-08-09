Angola eyes 13.8Mcts in 2022

Today News

Angola is planning to produce 13.8 million carats of diamonds in 2022, according to local media reports citing the state-owned diamond company Endiama.

Angola Press quoted company chairperson Ganga Júnior as saying during a bi-annual review meeting of the diamond subsector that they are also projecting revenue of $1.5 billion next year.

Angola had also targeted to produce 14 million carats this year, but this was revised downwards to 9.3 million carats due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The southern African country produced 3.1 million carats in the first four months of 2021 compared to 5.3 million carats recorded during the same period last year.

Angola produced about 8 million carats last year from 9.4 million carats in 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





