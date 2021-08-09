The JCK Show to be held Aug. 27–30 in Las Vegas

The JCK Show will be held Aug. 27–30 in Las Vegas. Luxury by JCK runs at the same time, with the first few days—Aug. 24–26—invitation only. The GEMS show will open on Aug. 26, jckonline.com reports.

“We know how important it is for the industry to get back to business, restock cases, discover what is new, and be ready for another very strong holiday season,” says Sarin Bachmann, group vice president of Reed Jewelry Group. “As always, health and safety is at the forefront of our planning, and we are committed to safeguarding our industry by keeping our health and safety protocols updated in accordance with public health recommendations and in consultation with our venue partners at The Venetian & Sands and our fellow industry Vegas jewelry week event organizers.”

About 1200 exhibitors will take part in the exhibition.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



