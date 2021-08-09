2022 will see weddings boom in the United States

Today News

There will be an estimated 2.5 million weddings in 2022, which is the biggest number the United States has seen since 1984, according to The Wedding Report, a research company surveying the market for the wedding industry.

There were just 1.2 million weddings in 2020 in the U.S. due to pandemic cancellations, compared with the typical 2.1 million.

The average wedding budget in 2020 was about $20,286 and the average price for the wedding ring - about $787.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



