Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
ALROSA drives its second-quarter net profit to RUB 30.2 billion
In the reporting quarter, the company sold 11.4 million carats of diamonds (in the first quarter of 2021 - 15.5 million carats), of which 7.5 million carats of gem-quality (9.7 million carats in the first quarter of this year).
The miner’s revenue in the second quarter increased by 3% QoQ to RUB 94 bn driven by a recovery in like-for-like rough diamond prices (+7%) and a better sales mix. ALROSA’s six-month revenue increased 2.5x to RUB 184 bn, mainly due to a 2.7x growth in sales volumes, the statement said.
The Group’s 2021 outlook for production stands at 31.5 m carats, with a 5% growth potential.
Alexey Philippovskiy, ALROSA’s CFO said: “Q2 saw a continued increase in demand for diamond jewelry, with the US and China (including Hong Kong) growing at an average of 35% and 15% respectively compared to 2019. Heading into the second half of the year, retailers note continued optimism among consumers and their increased interest in diamond jewelry. Buttressed by the stronger demand, there were an increase in diamond sales and a progressive recovery in prices. ALROSA sold 11.4 m ct in Q2 – 38% more than in 2019, and the price index climbed 16% within 6M 2021. Strong operating results translated into further growth of our top line reaching RUB 94 bn and profitability expansion to 49%. EBITDA grew by 36% QoQ to RUB 45.5 bn. The impressive sales growth vs Q2 2020 allowed us to achieve a free cash flow of RUB 12 bn for the quarter and almost RUB 65 bn for the first half of 2021. On the back of the strong free cash flow for 6M, the Company’s net debt as at the end of Q2 stood at minus RUB 30 bn, while ALROSA’s leverage (Net Debt / EBITDA) remained at minus 0.2x. The Company’s strong credit quality, unique business model, and leading position on the diamond market were acknowledged by rating agencies, with Fitch upgrading ALROSA's long-term credit rating to BBB (outlook stable) in June, and S&P in July raising the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the Company to above the sovereign (BBB), making us one of the only three companies in Russia with such a rating. The Company’s stable cash flow generation and material leverage improvement resulted in historically high interim dividends for H2 2020 of RUB 70.3 bn, or RUB 9.54 per share. The dividend payout for H1 2021 is to be recommended by the Supervisory Board at the end of August and to be approved by the end of September. Our outlook for the end consumer market remains positive. The market is recovering faster than we predicted. Meanwhile, diamond supply is still 20% below the pre-COVID-19 levels, and the global production is unlikely to bounce back in the midterm.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished