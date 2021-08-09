Kalyan Jewellers narrows consolidated loss to $6.94 mn in Q1

Today News

Kalyan Jewellers, with outlets in India and the Middle East, has reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to $6.94 mn for the quarter ended June. The consolidated loss of the company stood at $11.56mn during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, according to reports in the media.

The company's retail footprint is spread across 146 stores in 21 states in the country and four countries in the Middle East. Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 109.19 per cent during the quarter under review at $ 220.41 mn compared to $105.36 mn during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company said the growth in revenue was primarily driven by robust sales momentum across stores both prior to, and post lockdowns in the recently concluded quarter, as well as a low base in the last financial year. While the India revenue grew by 94 per cent, the Middle East growth was 183 per cent, it added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





