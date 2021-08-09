Rio Tinto’s finest Argyle pink, red and blue diamonds showcased in Antwerp

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto’s final Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender collection of rare pink, red, blue and violet diamonds is being showcased to connoisseurs, collectors and luxury jewellers in Antwerp, Belgium. The Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is an annual invitation-only event for the past 38 years. Pink Diamonds Tender is the final collection of the rarest diamonds from the final year of Argyle operations.Patrick Coppens, General manager of Sales and Marketing for Rio Tinto’s diamonds business said “the first Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender was held in Antwerp in 1984 and I am delighted to host the final epic collection in Antwerp. Over the past 38 years, Argyle pink diamonds have pushed the boundaries of rarity and value appreciation to new extremes.”Comprising 70 diamonds weighing 81.63 carats, the 2021 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender has a record number of diamonds larger than one carat. The Tender collection comprises five ‘hero’ diamonds selected for their unique beauty and named to ensure there is a permanent record of their contribution to the history of the world’s most important diamonds.Also offered alongside the 2021 annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, are 41 lots of carefully curated Argyle blue diamonds, weighing 24.88 carats in total. Both face-to-face and virtual viewings are being conducted in Antwerp catering for those markets where COVID-19 restrictions prevent travel.