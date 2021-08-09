Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Gem Diamonds H1 revenue slides, output rise marginally
The company, which owns 70% of the Letšeng diamond mine, in Lesotho, sold 55 124 carats during the period under review, down 1% from the previous year’s 55 939 carats.
Diamonds recovered in the first six months of the year was 58 831 carats, up 2% from 57 504 carats.
It recovered three diamonds greater than 100 ct during the period, including high-quality Type IIa white diamonds weighing in at 367 ct and 254 ct, respectively.
The highest price per carat achieved in the period was $119 886 for a 3.35-carat pink diamond.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished