Gem Diamonds H1 revenue slides, output rise marginally

Gem Diamonds has generated revenues of $104-million an average price of $1 886/ct in the six months of 2021 compared with revenues of $115-million and an average realised price of $2 057/ct achieved, a year earlier.

The company, which owns 70% of the Letšeng diamond mine, in Lesotho, sold 55 124 carats during the period under review, down 1% from the previous year’s 55 939 carats.

Diamonds recovered in the first six months of the year was 58 831 carats, up 2% from 57 504 carats.

It recovered three diamonds greater than 100 ct during the period, including high-quality Type IIa white diamonds weighing in at 367 ct and 254 ct, respectively.

The highest price per carat achieved in the period was $119 886 for a 3.35-carat pink diamond.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





