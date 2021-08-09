Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Lucara boosts Q2 revenue as price recovery continues
Included in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is a variable consideration of $5.1 million which relates to "top-up" payments expected from polished diamond sales over the initial planned value paid to Lucara under the initial HB sales agreements for rough diamonds delivered in 2020.
All +10.8 carat diamonds mined from Karowe were delivered to HB from the second quarter of 2020.
Under the amended supply agreement with HB, +10.8 carat production from the Karowe Mine is being sold at prices based on the estimated polished outcome of each diamond, determined through the state of the art scanning and planning technology, with an adjusted amount payable on actual achieved polished sales compared to the initial estimated polished price, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing.
Sales through Clara rose 38% from the first quarter of 2021, with transaction values of $8.3 million over six sales.
Strong price increases continued through Q2 2021 and the number of buyers on the platform increased to 84 as of June 30, 2021.
Lucara’s adjusted EBITDA was $22.2 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $10.0 million for the same period in 2020.
"We end the second quarter with a stronger, more positive outlook on the diamond market, our business, and our plans for growth,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
“With a fully financed underground project now confirmed, we are excited to be ramping up on our expansion plans at Karowe in the second half of the year.”
She said Karowe delivered another record quarter in respect of diamonds +10.8 carats in size, including 21 diamonds +100 carats, three diamonds +300 carats and the company’s third diamond over 1,000 carats.
“This remarkable resource continues to improve the deeper we mine, consistent with the resource model and underpins our rationale for the Karowe underground expansion, extending mine-life out to at least 2040," said Thomas.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished