Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Lucapa Diamond grows half year revenue, output
The company sold 31,916 carats from both Lulo and Mothae mines at an average price of $1,731/ carat.
Its attributable revenue for the period was A$35.1 million at an average price of $1,437 per carat.
“As a result of a solid overall operational performance combined with the resurgent demand and constrained supply driving rough prices to levels last seen in 2014, Lucapa is, notwithstanding Mothae expansion ramp up limitations, guiding the market to the upper end of the cash operating margin guidance of A$17 million – A$21 million,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“…we continue to look at avenues to grow margins at our operations, with additional production improvements and technologies already in the pipeline, such as the Lulo infield screening plant ordered and continuous miner technology about to be trialled at Mothae which will have a read-across for Merlin.”
Lucapa produced 26,074 carats in the six months ended 30 June 2021, which was 88% higher compared to the same period in 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished