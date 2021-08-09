Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Lucara steams ahead with Karowe underground expansion project
Company chief executive Eira Thomas said the project is fully financed, allowing Lucara to move into high gear during the second half of the year.
“Using conservative diamond price assumptions, the project delivers strong economics projected to pay back capital in under three years and add approximately $4 billion in revenues from an extended mine life out to at least 2040,” she said.
“The project also comes at a time when the outlook for the diamond market is stronger than it has been for many years representing an exciting growth opportunity for our shareholders and stakeholders in Botswana."
The Karowe underground expansion project is planned to extend the mine life to at least 2040 mining predominately from the highest value EM/PK(S) unit and is forecasted to contribute approximately $4 billion in additional revenues, using conservative diamond prices, starting in 2026.
The budgeted spend on underground expansion activities in 2021 is up to $120 million.
Out of the total capital budget, the company has spent $51.4 million on project execution activities through 2020 until the end of June 2021, including shaft and geotechnical engineering, procurement of long-lead time and essential shaft sinking items, surface infrastructure and construction activities, bulk power supply power line engineering and procurement.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished