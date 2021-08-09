Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
BlueRock unearths 21.56-carat diamond at SA mine
The company also unearthed a 9 carats diamond from the same mine.
It said the 21.56ct stone is a high quality, D coloured round diamond with high-value recovery options and its value is likely to significantly exceed its previous record of $236,000 obtained for a 20.7 carat stone that was sold in October 2019.
This stone will be sold in the August 2021 tender.
BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the market remains buoyant with the company average sales price for the year to July 2021 being more than $430 per carat.
He also said their expansion project is nearing completion and all aspects of the operation from the mine to market are gearing up for what will be a transformational step-up in production in the next couple of months.
"Our ramp-up to full production will now be accomplished in October as a result of some minor delays on the project," said Houston.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished