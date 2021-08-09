BlueRock unearths 21.56-carat diamond at SA mine

The AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamonds has discovered a 21.56 carat stone at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.

The company also unearthed a 9 carats diamond from the same mine.

It said the 21.56ct stone is a high quality, D coloured round diamond with high-value recovery options and its value is likely to significantly exceed its previous record of $236,000 obtained for a 20.7 carat stone that was sold in October 2019.

This stone will be sold in the August 2021 tender.

BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston said the market remains buoyant with the company average sales price for the year to July 2021 being more than $430 per carat.

He also said their expansion project is nearing completion and all aspects of the operation from the mine to market are gearing up for what will be a transformational step-up in production in the next couple of months.

"Our ramp-up to full production will now be accomplished in October as a result of some minor delays on the project," said Houston.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





