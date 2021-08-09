Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Botswana Diamonds recovers four stones at Thorny River
The dual-listed diamond explorer said the widest kimberlite down-the-hole intersection was 18 metres. The drilling programme, it said, outlined a significant swell on the kimberlite dyke with a minimum strike length of 75 metres.
The River Extension blow is contiguous with the diamondiferous River Blow which was discovered by the company in November 2020.
Samples from these holes were taken at one-metre intervals and twelve of these totalling about 320kg were selected and submitted to an independent processing facility for assessment through screening, dense media separation and hand sorting.
Four diamonds of good colour, clarity and commercial quality were recovered along with extensive diamond indicators minerals.
"The recovery of high-quality diamonds and so many diamond indicators [are] very rare. The diamonds are of good quality," said company chairperson John Teeling.
"It is unusual to recover diamonds from a small sample of narrow reverse circulation drill holes so it bodes well for the potential of the Thorny River project. Even more encouraging is that the size of the kimberlite from which the diamonds were recovered, is itself expanding."
He said the company will commence drilling the area between the two blows towards the end of August.
A total of 71 metres of kimberlite was intersected in 12 percussion holes in the newly discovered River kimberlite extension in May 2021, with an additional 19 metres of kimberlitic breccia.
