Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
ALROSA earns $334 million from diamond sales in July 2021
For seven months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,670 million, including $2,548 million of rough diamond sales and $122 million of polished.
“In July 2021, jewelry demand remained robust following a strong first half of the year, when it increased an average of 35% and 15% in the US and China (including Hong Kong), respectively, versus the pre-COVID H1 2019. Heading into the second half of the year, the retailers note continued optimism among consumers and their increased interest in diamond jewelry. This continues to support strong demand for rough diamonds from the midstream, which faced supply shortages as early as May-June 2021, when miners saw their inventories drop to record-low levels. At the moment, the pricing policy presents the only solution to balancing demand and supply. By early August, our rough diamond prices have rebounded to the pre-crisis levels. As a responsible market player, ALROSA will seek to support the demand and supply balance by servicing the real demand only,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of the Company.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished