Israel's polished diamond exports for January to July rose by 69% y-o-y

As global diamond demand recovers, Israel's diamond trade is bouncing back. Israel's polished diamond exports for January to July increased by 69 per cent year-on-year, to $2.02bn. Rough imports for the same period were up 158 per cent to $1.15bn and polished imports rose 145 per cent to $1.63bn.

According to Ministry of Economy and Industry figures, Israel’s rough exports were up 229 per cent year-on-year for January to July to $1.05bn. In July, almost 11 per cent of rough exports were to UAE, a market that was officially closed to Israel before the normalization agreement last September.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





