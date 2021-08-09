Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Goldplat full-year profit drops
It said the Ghana operations continue to "perform well" as a result of a steady supply of material and achieved an operating profit for the fourth quarter of £729,000 from £366,000, the previous year.
The South African operation achieved an operating profit for the fourth quarter of £350,000 down from £2,18 million, a year earlier.
"The regular supply into Ghana remains encouraging, but even more so the increased engagement in neighbouring countries creating the potential of future supply," said Goldplat chief executive Werner Klingenberg.
"With the sale of Kilimapesa, the group will focus on growth and diversification within its recovery operations, whilst remaining cognisant of its goal of distributing value to shareholders."
Meanwhile, the company said without giving figures that gold production during the fourth quarter was above the average of the last eight quarters with production in its CIL circuit contributing the most to this.
Although volumes and gold grades of by-products received during the quarter were lower than two to three years ago, they have stabilised over the last 18 months and the company is expecting them to remain stable on the back of a three-year contract renewal with one of its major suppliers.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished