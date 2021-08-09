Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Diamcor sells diamonds for $248.90/ct in July
The company said the results confirm the potential for an increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the company, and from the recovery of larger gem-quality rough diamonds in the special category.
The initial sale of 1,560.39 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material was tendered and sold in early July 2021, generating gross revenues of $271,509.02, and an average price of $174.00 per carat.
The second sale in late July of 1,429.15 additional carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material, generated additional gross revenues of $472,576.28, resulting in an average price of $330.67 per carat.
"We are once again pleased with these results, which continue to provide confirmation of our ability to achieve strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers while operating on lower volumes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic", said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
"Given these continued results, we are now focused on the previously announced objective of completing the first phase of upgrades. These upgrades are aimed at providing us with the potential to increase our current processing volumes by up to 100% prior to September 30, 2021…"
The company plans to offer additional rough diamonds during the quarter for tender and sale in August and September of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished