Diamcor sells diamonds for $248.90/ct in July

Diamcor Mining sold 2,989.54 carats of diamonds from its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa last month generating initial gross revenues for the quarter to date of $744,085.44, resulting in a combined average price of $248.90 per carat.

The company said the results confirm the potential for an increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the company, and from the recovery of larger gem-quality rough diamonds in the special category.

The initial sale of 1,560.39 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material was tendered and sold in early July 2021, generating gross revenues of $271,509.02, and an average price of $174.00 per carat.

The second sale in late July of 1,429.15 additional carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material, generated additional gross revenues of $472,576.28, resulting in an average price of $330.67 per carat.

"We are once again pleased with these results, which continue to provide confirmation of our ability to achieve strong dollar per carat and gross revenue numbers while operating on lower volumes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic", said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.

"Given these continued results, we are now focused on the previously announced objective of completing the first phase of upgrades. These upgrades are aimed at providing us with the potential to increase our current processing volumes by up to 100% prior to September 30, 2021…"

The company plans to offer additional rough diamonds during the quarter for tender and sale in August and September of 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





