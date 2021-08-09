Frank Ocean released his own line of jewelry

American independent musician and photographer Frank Ocean has released his own line of jewelry, journalduluxe.fr. reported.

A collection of rings, earrings, and pendants called Homer consists of high-quality jewelry that combines 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted colored enamel, and laboratory-grown diamonds.

The jewelry line, developed in New York and made in Italy, also includes several high-end jewelry items, in particular, the "Sphere Legs" necklace made of spherical links studded with synthetic diamonds, and the "H-Crest" necklace with a gold frame covered with purple nanoceramics and decorated with pink laboratory diamonds.

The cost of the Homer collection items, which were worked on for three and a half years, ranges from $395 to $1.9 million.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





