Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
09 august 2021
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Diamond trade in Surat & Saurashtra employs nearly 30,000 women since April
Women were steadily coming into diamond cutting and polishing over the last five years. But the flow has increased post-Covid as they want to ensure financial stability at their homes. The share of women in Surat’s diamond trade has gone as much as 4% in the previous 5 years.
According to the Surat Diamond Association, more women workers will join when the Surat Diamond Bourse becomes operational. The diamond trade in Surat and Saurashtra employs on the whole about 1,000,000 men and women. It is reported that nearly 20% of the migrant staff have not returned since the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19.
As per the report, diamantaires want manpower as there’s an excessive demand for polished diamonds in the worldwide market, which has led to a rise in exports of polished diamonds and jewelry. However, Gujarat’s Diamond Workers Union stated diamond retailers cannot use expert manpower as they’re reluctant to increase the salaries of staff regardless of the rise in work. Currently, there is a scarcity of over 125000 workers.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished