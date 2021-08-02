Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Yesterday
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
WGC: Global Q2 gold demand flat, H1 down 10%
Q2 jewellery demand of 390.7t continued to rebound from 2020’s COVID-hit weakness, although remained well below typical pre-pandemic levels, partly due to weaker Indian demand growth. Demand for H1, at 873.7t, was 17% below the 2015-2019 average.
Bar and coin investment saw a fourth consecutive quarter of strong year-on-year gains: Q2 demand of 243.8 t resulted in an H1 total of 594 t, the strongest since 2013.
Modest Q2 inflows into gold-backed ETFs at 40.7t only partly offset the heavy outflows from Q1; consequently, ETFs saw H1 net outflows of 129.3t, for the first time since 2014.
Central bank buying continued in Q2. Global gold reserves grew by 199.9t, which took H1 net buying to 333.2t – 39% higher than the five-year H1 average, and 29% above the ten-year H1 average.
Gold used in technology continued to recover from the 2020 lows: Q2 demand was 18% higher y-o-y at 80t – in line with average Q2 demand from 2015-2019 of 81.8t. H1 demand of 161t was fractionally above that of H1 2019 at 160.6t.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished