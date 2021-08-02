Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
Retailer Joyalukkas wins RetailME ICONS award
Joy Alukkas, Chairman, of Joyalukkas Group, received the award from Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO, Alliance and Partnership, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing in the presence of John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Jewellery - International Operations in a glittering function in Dubai.
Joy Alukkas said that this is yet another recognition for the world’s favourite honour from the region’s leading media that is exclusively dedicated to the retail industry. “Awards are a recognition for the efforts we put in our business and I am happy to note that we have been bestowed with this great honour. As I understand, there were stringent guidelines in the selection process and the awardees were selected based on nominations received, jury scoring, and editorial selection,” said Joy Alukkas.
“We always strive to provide an unmatched retail experience to our valued customers and this award reinforces our commitment. All our retail showrooms are equipped to provide a distinct experience that makes our customers experience our wide range of exquisite gold and diamond jewellery leading to an experience that transcends normal customer satisfaction. We owe this recognition to our valued customers, our business associates, and the entire team,” Joy pointed out after receiving the award.
