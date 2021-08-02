Exclusive
Grant: We want to promote not only our own brand, but the brand of St. Petersburg as well
Grant is a St. Petersburg-based jewellery company founded in 1999 as a small private workshop for the manufacture of diamond gold jewellery. According to the State Inspectorate of Assay supervision, since 2007, the company’s production has been one of...
Yesterday
Platinum is appraised as a metal of the future by Gen Z because of the novelty it exudes
Srinivasan, a science graduate from Madras University, started a jewellery manufacturing venture in 1984 with just 10 employees. Today, the Group from Southern India is one of the largest jewellery manufacturing conglomerates employing more than 6000...
02 august 2021
Silver and diamonds - the "daily bread" of jeweler
GRINGOR is a St. Petersburg-based modern jewellery manufacturing company established in 2002. It successfully develops and implements the innovations, many of which resonate with the Russians and the people abroad. In 2012, GRINGOR was awarded the honorary...
26 july 2021
Willie Nagel, a gentleman, who would have the strength and stamina to deal with business leaders and politicians, passes away
By Alex Popov
Willie Nagel passed away on July 14th. Friday he was buried in Israel. I was flying from New York with a stopover in London when it happened. Being unable to be there and express my feelings to Adam and Toni, I would like to...
20 july 2021
Diamond industry's reaction to KP impasse
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (CSC) recently said that it is planning to approach the United Nations (UN) over the impasse on the redefinition of conflict diamonds and the principles of responsible sourcing. The CSC representative...
19 july 2021
Debswana grows diamond sales – report
Reuters reports citing data from the Bank of Botswana that Debswana shipped diamonds worth $1.702 billion in the first half of the year compared to $1.209 billion, a year earlier.
Debswana sells 75% of its rough diamonds to De Beers, while the balance goes to the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
The company's rough sales dropped 30% last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Botswana gets about 30% of its revenues and 70% of its foreign exchange earnings from diamonds.
Debswana’s production jumped by 214% to 5.7 million carats in the second quarter of 2021, according to Anglo American.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished